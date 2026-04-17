Paul Sewald News: Posts seventh save
Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Sewald's been excellent in save situations this season, pitching seven scoreless innings to come away with seven saves in as many attempts. He's struggled outside of closing duties, allowing three runs (two earned) over 1.1 innings across his three other appearances this season, two of which have resulted in him taking a loss. Overall, he still looks locked in as the Diamondbacks' closer with a 2.16 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through 8.1 innings.
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