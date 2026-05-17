Paul Sewald News: Secures 10th save

Sewald walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over Rockies.

Sewald took his first blown save of the season Wednesday versus the Rangers, and he didn't pitch for three days after that. He bounced back well Sunday, throwing 11 of 16 pitches for strikes to pick up his 10th save in 11 chances this year. Aside from Wednesday, Sewald has mostly taken care of business when closing, but his struggles have been more prevalent when in non-save situations. He's at a 4.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings this season, though he's also allowed three home runs.