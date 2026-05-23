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Paul Sewald News: Secures 12th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Sewald has three saves and a win over his last four outings, which includes four scoreless innings and a 3:1 K:BB. The closer is clicking, aside from a handful of shaky outings, which have mainly come in non-save situations. He's posted a 3.72 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB while converting 12 of his 13 save opportunities over 19.1 innings this season.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
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