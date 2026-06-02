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Paul Sewald News: Secures 15th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Sewald picked up the save Monday against the Dodgers. He allowed no hits or walks with no strikeouts across a perfect inning.

Sewald made quick work of the Dodgers in the ninth inning, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches (nine strikes) to secure the victory. The right-hander's 3.63 ERA across 22.1 innings doesn't stand out at first glance, but 20 of his 25 appearances have been scoreless and he has converted 15 of 16 save opportunities. Sewald's 15 saves rank second among National League relievers, trailing only Mason Miller's 17.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
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