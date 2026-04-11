Paul Sewald News: Secures fourth save
Sewald gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Phillies. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.
The veteran right-hander has looked good to begin his second stint as the Diamondbacks' closer. Sewald has converted all four of his save chances so far, and through 5.1 innings he sports a 3.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB.
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