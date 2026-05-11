Paul Sewald News: Secures ninth save

Sewald picked up the save Monday against Texas. He allowed no hits or walks and hit a batter while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Sewald entered with a one-run cushion in the ninth inning and plunked Corey Seager with two outs but was able to get Josh Jung to fly out and close the contest with no damage. The 35-year-old hurler has been stellar over his past five outings, allowing no hits and just one walk while striking out six batters during that stretch. Overall, Sewald owns a 3.07 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with an 18:4 K:BB and nine saves across 14.2 innings in 2026.