Paul Sewald News: Takes loss Friday
Sewald (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in a 2-0 loss to Atlanta.
Sewald entered a scoreless game in the top of the ninth inning and ceded back-to-back home runs. It was the first hiccup in four outings for Sewald, who had not allowed a baserunner in his first three appearances.
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