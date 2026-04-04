Paul Sewald News: Takes loss Friday

Sewald (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in a 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

Sewald entered a scoreless game in the top of the ninth inning and ceded back-to-back home runs. It was the first hiccup in four outings for Sewald, who had not allowed a baserunner in his first three appearances.