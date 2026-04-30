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Paul Skenes News: Ambushed in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Skenes (4-2) took the loss Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

The Cardinals jumped all over the All-Star right-hander right away, bringing three runs across in the opening frame. One run against Skenes on Thursday went unearned due to a Pittsburgh throwing error, and the hurler was at least able to pitch deep enough into the outing to fan a season-high nine and reach the 100-pitch plateau for the first time this year. Skenes will carry a strong 3.18 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB over 34 innings into his next start, which is projected to come in Arizona.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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