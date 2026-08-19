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Paul Skenes News: Another early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:07pm

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old right-hander was on the hook for his 12th loss of the season until the Pirates rallied to walk it off in the ninth. Skenes has failed to last longer than five frames in four straight starts, and he's failed to complete six frames in six of his last seven trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP despite a 48:18 K:BB over 36 innings. Skenes will try to turn things around in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in San Diego.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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