Paul Skenes News: Chased in fifth inning

Skenes allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Skenes emptied the tank with 109 pitches (68 strikes), but he wasn't able to escape the fifth inning. After giving up one run or fewer in seven of his first nine games, he's been on the hook for three or more runs in each of his last four starts. In that span, he's given up 15 runs (13 earned) across 20 innings for a rare rough patch in his young career. Skenes has a 3.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 82:13 K:BB through 70 innings over 13 starts this year. The Pirates' ace is projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Dodgers.