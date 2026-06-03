Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Chased in fifth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Skenes allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Skenes emptied the tank with 109 pitches (68 strikes), but he wasn't able to escape the fifth inning. After giving up one run or fewer in seven of his first nine games, he's been on the hook for three or more runs in each of his last four starts. In that span, he's given up 15 runs (13 earned) across 20 innings for a rare rough patch in his young career. Skenes has a 3.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 82:13 K:BB through 70 innings over 13 starts this year. The Pirates' ace is projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Dodgers.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: How to Stream Pitchers Efficiently
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: How to Stream Pitchers Efficiently
Author Image
Mark Strotman
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top 10 Left-Handed Pitching Prospects For Dynasty Leagues
MLB
Top 10 Left-Handed Pitching Prospects For Dynasty Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago