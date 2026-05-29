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Paul Skenes News: Fans 10 but takes loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Skenes (6-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Cubs after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out 10.

Skenes tossed 62 of his 103 pitches for strikes and struck out double-digit batters for the second time in his last four starts, but he was the victim of subpar defense once again. The star hurler has been struggling of late, though, as Skenes has dropped his last three starts -- a stretch in which he's posted a 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 15.1 innings, albeit with an elite 11.2 K/9 and 19:5 K:BB. Skenes will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week on the road against the Astros.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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