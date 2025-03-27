Paul Skenes News: Fans seven in no decision

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's Opening Day game against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings.

Skenes picked up where he left off from his 2024 NL ROY honors by striking out four of the first six batters he faced Thursday. He gave up his first run of the season on a fielder's choice in the third frame, and he was credited with a second earned run in the sixth inning when Xavier Edwards scored on a passed ball thrown by Dennis Santana. Skenes wasn't able to pick up the Opening Day win despite his strong performance and will look to capture his first victory of the 2025 campaign next week, when he's projected to face Tampa Bay on the road.