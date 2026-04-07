Paul Skenes News: Fans six to earn second win
Skenes (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts across 6.1 innings.
After his nightmare start on Opening Day, Skenes has picked up the win in back-to-back starts against the Reds and Padres, lowering his ERA to 5.25 to go with a 12:6 K:BB across 12 innings. Skenes' only blemish Tuesday was a solo home run allowed to Xander Bogaerts with one out in the seventh inning. That marked the end of the night for Skenes. His next start is lined up for Monday at home against the Nationals.
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