Paul Skenes News: Flirts with perfect game
Skenes (4-1) earned the win Friday against the Brewers, striking out seven and allowing one hit and no walks over seven scoreless innings.
Skenes carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, but Jake Bauers' two-out single ended that bid and prompted manager Don Kelly to go to the bullpen after the completion of the frame. Despite completely shutting down Milwaukee's offense, it still wasn't the right-hander's most dominant performance, as he generated just 10 whiffs on 93 total pitches. After surrendering five runs over two-thirds of an inning Opening Day, Skenes has responded with a 0.95 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 28.1 frames in his past five starts.
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