Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Gearing up for WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 8:52am

Pirates manager Don Kelly said he expects Skenes to cover at least three innings in his Grapefruit League start Wednesday versus Atlanta, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner will be making his spring debut Wednesday, though he already threw a three-inning simulated game last week as part of his ramp-up program. Wednesday's start will mark Skenes' final outing before he joins Team USA in advance of the World Baseball Classic. Once the WBC concludes, Skenes could make one final tune-up appearance before likely taking the hill for the Pirates' March 26 season opener versus the Mets at Citi Field.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
