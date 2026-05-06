Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: In peak form for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Skenes (5-2) allowed two hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over eight shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Skenes got all the run support he needed with Brandon Lowe's solo shot in the first inning. From there, it was all Skenes in his longest outing of the season. This was the sixth time in eight starts he's allowed one run or less, and it's the third time he's limited an opponent to two or fewer baserunners. The 23-year-old has an excellent 2.36 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB across 42 innings this season. Skenes' next start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies, which could be the first outing of a two-start week.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago