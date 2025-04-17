Paul Skenes News: Making first start on four days' rest

Skenes is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Guardians at PNC Park.

Not only will Skenes be taking the hill for his bobblehead night, but he'll also be pitching on four days' rest for the first time in the big leagues and for the first time at any level since 2023. Though Skenes doesn't have any history of arm problems, the Pirates have deliberately built in extra rest between starts for the 22-year-old in an effort to preserve his health. The Pirates are still likely to add a sixth starter to the mix during particularly busy portions of the schedul to give Skenes and the other members of the rotation more recovery time between starts, but a four-day rest period should eventually become the norm for the star right-hander as he matures.