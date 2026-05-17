Paul Skenes News: Rare dud in third loss

Skenes (6-3) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

After twirling eight innings of scoreless ball in back-to-back starts, Skenes stumbled in a tough spot against the red-hot Phillies on Sunday. Three of his hits allowed went for extra bases, and the All-Star right-hander gave up more than three runs for the first time since his disastrous Opening Day start against the Mets. Despite Sunday's hiccup, Skenes still holds a stellar 2.62 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 63:8 K:BB over 55 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing in Toronto.