Paul Skenes News: Records only two outs during opener

Skenes (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

It was a nightmare opener for the 23-year-old ace, who struggled heavily with command and was chased before the end of the first inning for the first time in his young career. The rough frame started off with a quick walk to Francisco Lindor and was propelled by a bases-clearing triple from Brett Baty that gave New York a lead it never relinquished. While the result is alarming on the surface, it's likely just a blip given Skenes' track record, as the right-hander recorded a 1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 216 strikeouts, winning the NL Cy Young unanimously in 2025. Skenes will look to return to his normal dominance in his next scheduled outing.