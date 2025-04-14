Paul Skenes News: Returns to form in victory

Skenes (2-1) earned the win Monday against the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out six.

After allowing a career-worst five runs in his last outing against St. Louis, Skenes looked much sharper in this 99-pitch start. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year induced 10 whiffs in his first career regular-season matchup with the Nationals. Skenes has continued to be a fantasy ace, pitching to a 2.96 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB across 24.1 innings. The right-hander lines up to make his next start against the Guardians at home this weekend.