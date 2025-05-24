Paul Skenes News: Settles for no-decision

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's win over the Brewers, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters across six innings.

Make it four consecutive quality starts for Skenes, who, despite turning in a 1.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in that span, doesn't have a win since late April. He was on his way to changing that Friday after departing the game with a 2-1 lead through six innings, but the Pirates' bullpen gave Milwaukee the lead in the seventh before the team's offense clawed its way back to win the game in extras. The 22-year-old righty will hope for better luck when he faces the Diamondbacks next week.