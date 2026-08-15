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Paul Skenes News: Start pushed to Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:36pm

Manager Don Kelly said Saturday that Skenes will not start for the Pirates on Sunday, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skenes will not make his scheduled 26th start of the season Sunday and will instead receive three extra days of rest and pitch Wednesday against the Tigers. The skipper added that he wanted to give his young right-hander more rest, and this is not injury-related. Lake Bachar will start for Pittsburgh on Sunday instead of Skenes.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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