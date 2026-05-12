Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Strikes out 10 in win over Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Skenes (6-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing just two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts across eight shutout innings.

Skenes struck out the first six batters he faced and retired the first 14 Rockies before hitting Troy Johnston with a pitch in the fifth. Skenes lost his no-hitter with one out in the seventh, and he's taken a no-hitter deep into games multiple times in recent starts. The right-hander generated 19 whiffs on 98 pitches against Colorado but wasn't allowed to go out for the ninth inning in a 3-0 game. He's thrown 100 pitches in a game just once in nine starts but has now posted back-to-back eight-inning, two-hit shutouts in wins over the Diamondbacks and Rockies. Since allowing five runs over 0.2 innings on Opening Day against the Mets, Skenes has yielded just six runs over 49.1 frames. On the season, the Pirates' ace has a microscopic 1.98 ERA and 56:7 K:BB across 50 innings. He's lined up to face the Phillies at home Sunday.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Skenes See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago