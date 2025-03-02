Fantasy Baseball
Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Strikes out four in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 8:27am

Skenes allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game.

Skenes had a slow start to his first spring training outing, allowing three baserunners and his only earned run in the first inning. He was sharp thereafter and surprisingly threw 54 pitches, though the longer outing allowed him to work in his cutter and sinker -- offerings he developed over the offseason, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
