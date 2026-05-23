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Paul Skenes News: Struggles again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Skenes (6-4) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five-plus innings.

It didn't take long for Toronto to get to Skenes, as George Springer led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer. Skenes recovered to get through the fifth frame with just that one run on his ledger, but he fell apart in the sixth. In that inning, the Blue Jays opened with four straight hits before Skenes was pulled, and he was ultimately charged with three runs. This was the second straight uncharacteristically mediocre start for the right-hander, who gave up five runs in five innings against Philadelphia in his previous outing. That's pushed his season ERA up to 3.00, and he'll look to get back on track his next time out, which lines up to be a home start against the Cubs.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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