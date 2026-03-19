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Paul Skenes News: Tapped for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 11:55am

Skenes will start Opening Day against the Mets on March 26.

It wasn't hard to see this decision coming, as Skenes took home the National League Cy Young Award last season after posting a 1.97 ERA and 0.95 WHIP alongside a 216:42 K:BB over 187.2 innings. The 23-year-old ace struggled to collect wins last season -- a problem that could continue into 2026 -- but he should still be viewed as one of the top fantasy pitchers in virtually all formats.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
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