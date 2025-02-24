Fantasy Baseball
Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Throws live BP after rainout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Skenes threw a 45-pitch live batting practice session Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Skenes had been slated for his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Phillies, but the game was rained out. Rather than push their ace back a day, the Pirates elected to keep Skenes on schedule and get his work in with some live batting practice instead. Skenes will be among the first pitchers off the board in fantasy drafts this spring.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
