Pavin Smith Injury: Aiming to return next week
Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Smith (elbow) could return from the injured list sometime during Arizona's series against the Dodgers next week, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Smith began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. Although his extended stint on the IL following elbow surgery would suggest that he's due for a lengthy stay in the minors, the Diamondbacks are seemingly trying to bring him back relatively quickly. Once activated, Smith will contend for starts against right-handers at first base and designated hitter.
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