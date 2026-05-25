Pavin Smith Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said that Smith (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Smith's rehab has come along slowly but surely after he had surgery in mid-April to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. He'll start off his rehab assignment in the ACL before moving up to a higher affiliate. Because he's been sidelined for so long, Smith will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment. Once the 30-year-old returns, he will be in the mix for starts against right-handed pitching between first base and designated hitter.