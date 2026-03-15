Pavin Smith Injury: Expected back Wednesday
Smith (forearm) is expected to be ready to return Wednesday against the Cubs, Bailey Leasure of Arizona Sports reports.
Smith, who was scratched from Friday's lineup with tightness in the left forearm, has been shut down for a few days. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated no imaging is necessary, suggesting this is a minor setback.
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