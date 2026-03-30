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Pavin Smith Injury: Placed on IL with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Smith (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

Smith has been dealing with an elbow injury since spring training. An MRI last week came back negative, but Smith is dealing with inflammation that's been deemed back enough to finally force an IL move. He'll be eligible for activation April 8, but it's unclear whether Smith has a chance to be ready on that date. Ildemaro Vargas is starting at designated hitter for Arizona in Monday's game versus the Tigers and will continue to be in the mix for playing time there -- along with Tim Tawa, Jorge Barrosa and Jose Fernandez -- while Smith is shelved.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
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