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Pavin Smith Injury: Sidelined by forearm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Smith is dealing with forearm tightness and will be rested for the next couple of days, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Both Smith and catcher Gabriel Moreno are dealing with forearm tightness, though only the latter will undergo further testing. That indicates that Smith's injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and he could be back in Cactus League action over the coming days. Smith is looking to build off of a 2025 campaign in which he slashed .258/.362/.434 with two steals, eight home runs and 28 RBI in 287 plate appearances during the regular season.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
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