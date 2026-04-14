Pavin Smith Injury: Slated for surgery
Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Smith will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Diamondbacks radio announcer Chris Garagiola reports.
Smith originally landed on the injured list in late March due to elbow inflammation before being transferred to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. His surgery is expected to keep him sidelined for approximately 6-to-8 weeks, lining him up to return sometime in late May or early June. Adrian Del Castillo and Jose Fernandez have been in the mix for starts at DH while Smith has been out.
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