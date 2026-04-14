Pavin Smith Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Diamondbacks transferred Smith (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Smith has been out for most of this season with a left elbow injury that dates back to spring training. His move to the 60-day injured list suggests he's not very far along in his recovery, and he now will not be eligible to return until late May.
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