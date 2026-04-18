Pavin Smith Injury: Undergoes surgery
Smith underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his left elbow Thursday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
The bone chips were the cause of the inflammation that Smith began experiencing during spring training. A timeline for his return was not given, but he's currently on the 60-day injured list and can't be reinstated until May 29.
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