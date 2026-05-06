Pavin Smith Injury: Will begin swinging bat
Smith (elbow) will take dry swings next week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Smith underwent surgery April 16 to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. He's currently on the 60-day injured list and can return May 29 at the earliest.
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