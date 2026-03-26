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Pavin Smith Injury: Will have MRI on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:14pm

Smith will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Smith was initially in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against Yoshinobu Yamamoto but was scratched with left elbow soreness. Tim Tawa instead made the start at designated hitter and hit ninth for Arizona. Tawa, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas would be candidates for increased playing time if Smith needs to miss more time.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
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