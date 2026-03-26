Pavin Smith Injury: Will have MRI on elbow
Smith will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Smith was initially in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against Yoshinobu Yamamoto but was scratched with left elbow soreness. Tim Tawa instead made the start at designated hitter and hit ninth for Arizona. Tawa, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas would be candidates for increased playing time if Smith needs to miss more time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Importance of Depth Charts39 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer187 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends191 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week193 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More