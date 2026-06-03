Pavin Smith News: Expected DH against RHPs
Smith is expected to take on the designated hitter spot most of the time against right-handers, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
That was Smith's job Monday, when he was activated off the 60-day injured list. He was on the bench for Tuesday's game against Dodger lefty Eric Lauer but entered as a pinch hitter against right-handed reliever. Smith's return mostly impacts Adrian Del Castillo but could also eat into Ildemaro Vargas's playing time at first base.
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