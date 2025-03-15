Fantasy Baseball
Pavin Smith News: Homers off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Smith hit a solo home run and walked over two plate appearances in Friday's spring game against Cincinnati.

The Diamondbacks fielded what looked like a potential regular-season lineup Friday, but the lefty-hitting Smith did not start against a right-hander. Instead, manager Torey Lovullo had Jake McCarthy at designated hitter while Alek Thomas was in center field. To this point in spring training, it's widely been assumed that Smith would be the lefty component at DH against right-handers, and that McCarthy and Thomas were in a battle to start in center field. That still may be the case, so no conclusions should be drawn from this one spring contest. Smith has homered in two consecutive Cactus League games and is batting .259/.375/.856 through 32 plate appearances.

