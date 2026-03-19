Pavin Smith News: In Thursday's lineup
Smith (forearm) will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Smith was originally expected to return from his forearm injury Wednesday, but he'll now make his return after an extra day of rest. He's posted a .966 OPS through 29 plate appearances this spring and will have one more week of Cactus League games to prepare for the regular season.
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