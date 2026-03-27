Pavin Smith News: Late addition to lineup
Smith (elbow) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and bat fifth Friday against the Dodgers.
Smith was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup due to elbow soreness. MRI results on his elbow came back clean Friday, and after feeling good following pregame batting practice, he's been given the green light to DH. The 30-year-old will aim to get off to a fast start after slashing .318/.318/.545 across 44 plate appearances in the Cactus League.
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