Pavin Smith News: Makes season debut
Smith started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Smith returned from an elbow issue that got him scratched from Thursday's season-opener. The lefty-batter should be in the lineup whenever Arizona faces a right-hander, either at DH or first base. The switch-hitting Carlos Santana has started the first two games at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West16 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Importance of Depth Charts41 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer189 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends193 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week195 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More