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Pavin Smith News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Smith started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Smith returned from an elbow issue that got him scratched from Thursday's season-opener. The lefty-batter should be in the lineup whenever Arizona faces a right-hander, either at DH or first base. The switch-hitting Carlos Santana has started the first two games at first base.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
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