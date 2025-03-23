Pavin Smith News: Ready to go Sunday
Smith (wrist) is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Sunday's split-squad game against the White Sox.
Smith departed Friday's contest due to a bruised right wrist but will rejoin the lineup just two days later. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the season operating as Arizona's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, with Randal Grichuk likely to handle the small side of the platoon.
