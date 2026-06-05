Pavin Smith headshot

Pavin Smith News: Replaces injured teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2026 at 5:22am

Smith entered Thursday's game to play first base after Ildemaro Vargas (thigh) was removed in the fifth inning. Smith went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Smith would not have been the first choice as a replacement with the Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski still hurling, but Jose Fernandez was already in the game as the DH. The Diamondbacks typically limit Smith's exposure to left-handers. Vargas is day-to-day and is not expected to suit up Friday against Washington left-hander Foster Griffin. It's unlikely Smith will be in the starting lineup Friday.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavin Smith See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
36 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
40 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
50 days ago