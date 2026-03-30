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Pavin Smith News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Tigers.

Smith had started each of the previous two games after overcoming a sore elbow, but he'll begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Ildemaro Vargas will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth for the Diamondbacks.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
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