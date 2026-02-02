Smith heads into spring training as the putative starter at first base against right-handers, but the organization isn't done adding pieces. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he'd like find another "complementary first baseman." Santana is a switch hitter that could fit in a platoon with Smith while also supplanting him from the left side. Gambadoro's report also indicates that the team is talking with other free agent first basemen, including former D-back Paul Goldschmidt.