Paxton Schultz Injury: Headed for IL

Schultz has been contending with right elbow discomfort of late and is expected to be placed on the injured list prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The elbow injury explains why Schultz hadn't made any Grapefruit League appearances since Feb. 28. Schultz had been enjoying a strong spring prior to missing time with the injury, but with a trip to the shelf on tap to begin the season, he'll likely be eased back in as a low-leverage reliever once he's deemed ready to make his 2026 debut. The Nationals haven't provided a timeline for when Schultz might be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment.