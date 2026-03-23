Paxton Schultz Injury: Officially placed on 15-day IL
The Nationals placed Schultz on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, due to right elbow inflammation.
Schultz did not pitch in a Grapefruit League game since Feb. 28 due to his elbow injury, which is severe enough for him to open the 2026 regular season on the injured list. The earliest he can be activated from the IL is early April, but the Nationals have not indicated when the 28-year-old right-hander will embark on a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paxton Schultz See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer184 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 6290 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 28299 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, May 28299 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paxton Schultz See More