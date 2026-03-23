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Paxton Schultz Injury: Officially placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Nationals placed Schultz on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, due to right elbow inflammation.

Schultz did not pitch in a Grapefruit League game since Feb. 28 due to his elbow injury, which is severe enough for him to open the 2026 regular season on the injured list. The earliest he can be activated from the IL is early April, but the Nationals have not indicated when the 28-year-old right-hander will embark on a rehab assignment.

Paxton Schultz
Washington Nationals
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