Paxton Schultz Injury: Shelved with finger issue

The Blue Jays placed Schultz on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right middle finger inflammation.

Schultz's finger issue presumably cropped up during his relief appearance in the Blue Jays' 15-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday, when he retired just four of the 10 batters he faced while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk. The Blue Jays recalled lefty Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo to join the bullpen as a replacement for Schultz, who won't be eligible to return from the IL until after the All-Star break.