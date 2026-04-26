Paxton Schultz headshot

Paxton Schultz News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Nationals recalled Schultz from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

The right-hander was sent to Rochester last weekend but will quickly rejoin the big club with Clayton Beeter (forearm) landing on the injured list. Schultz has given up four earned runs with a 7:1 K:BB over eight MLB innings this season and should fill a low-leverage relief role while up with the Nationals.

Paxton Schultz
Washington Nationals
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